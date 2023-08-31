THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it has awarded 77 offshore wind energy contracts to date, as well as eight contracts to develop ocean, tidal, and wave energy projects.

“Right now, we have awarded 77 offshore wind energy contracts with a potential capacity of 60 gigawatts,” Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene C. Capongcol said on Tuesday during the Energy Smart Forum organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

She said of the eight marine resource service contracts, one developer is in the process of engaging an engineering procurement contractor.

“As of June 2023, a total of 1,087 service contracts with a potential capacity of 113 GW (gigawatts) have been awarded and are in various development stages,” Ms. Capongcol said.

Citing various DoE studies and assessments, Ms. Capongcol said the Philippines has a potential renewable energy (RE) capacity of about 500 GW.

Wind projects — both onshore and offshore — accounted for 254 GW of the potential capacity, while ocean and marine energy accounted for 170 GW, with solar amounting to 58 GW. Combined potential capacity for biomass, geothermal, and hydropower is estimated at about 10 GW.

Ms. Capongcol said on the sidelines of the event that the DoE is looking to amend the guidelines governing the awarding of RE contracts of offshore wind technology.

“We are now currently revising the omnibus guidelines for the award of contract, specifically on offshore wind, magkakaroon siya ng (there will be) differentiation with onshore wind,” she said.

The DoE is looking to implement a pre-development period for offshore wind projects of eight years, from five years previously, she said. The changes are subject to public consultation in September.

RE accounted for about 22% of the Philippines’ energy mix, with coal-fired power plants providing nearly 60% as of the end of 2022.

The government hopes to increase the share of RE to 35% by 2030 and to 50% by 2040. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera