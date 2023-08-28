THE Department of Energy (DoE) said the new deadline to submit bids for the fourth round of the open and competitive selection process (OCSP-4) is Sept. 28, with the bids to be opened on the same day.

In an advisory, the DoE said it moved the deadline from Aug. 29. The fourth round will feature 19 sites on offer.

Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene C. Capongcol said the extension will “ensure the widest participation in the OCSP4” and provide enough time for prospective bidders to prepare and submit their proposals.

The DoE is offering three geothermal sites for development, with potential capacity of about 160 megawatts (MW).

The first site, with potential output of 100 MW, straddles the municipalities of Buguias, Benguet and Tinoc, Ifugao. A second site with potential output of 40 MW is in Mabini, Batangas. The third site with potential output of 20 MW straddles Pililla and Jala-Jala, Rizal, and Pangil and Pakil, Laguna.

The DoE has also identified 13 predetermined areas for hydropower projects with an overall capacity of 86.25 MW.

The proposed hydropower sites are located in Tinoc, Ifugao (5 MW); Alilem, Ilocos Sur (16.2 MW); San Remigio, Antique (4.2 MW); Libacao, Aklan (15 MW); Badian, Cebu (0.5 MW); two sites in Malaybalay, Bukidnon (4.5 and 5.65 MW); Dingalan, Aurora (1.0 MW); Surigao del Sur (16.3 MW); Digos City, Davao del Sur (4.0 MW); Manabo, Abra (7 MW); Naujan, Oriental, Mindoro (3.3 MW); and Calamba, Misamis Occidental (3.6 MW).

Wind sites on offer are in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija; and Bagac, Bataan. The target potential capacity has yet to be determined.

The deadline was first extended in a previous advisory in accordance with the memorandum circular issued by the Office of the President last week. The Palace had suspended work in government offices in Metro Manila for the opening ceremonies of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

“Bid proposals submitted prior to the issuance of this advisory may be retrieved by a prospective bidder for further enhancement and submitted on or before the deadline stated above,” Ms. Capongcol said.

She also said the DoE will allow two authorized representatives per bidder — in possession of a board resolution or secretary’s certificate — to attend in person or virtually during the opening of bids. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera