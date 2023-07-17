THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said it is hosting an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) technical mission to assess CAAP’s operations.

In a statement, CAAP said that the mission intends to analyze CAAP’s air traffic management (ATM) and aeronautical information services or aeronautical information management (AIS/AIM) systems between July 17 and July 21.

“CAAP has been constantly receiving guidance and support from ICAO, which enables us to further improve our regulatory structure and operational processes,” CAAP Director General Manuel Antonio Lara Tamayo said.

“To my CAAP colleagues, remember that our primary objective is to conduct a comprehensive analysis of our ATM/AIS, and to identify priority areas, while ensuring the continuous improvement and enhancement of our services,” he added.

The technical mission will include discussion between the Philippines and the ICAO Asia-Pacific Regional Office to help national regulators implement ICAO standards and recommended practices, procedures for air navigation services, and regional plans.

CAAP Air Traffic Service and Aerodrome and Air Navigation Service Safety Oversight Office personnel and ICAO representatives are expected to attend the week-long activity.

“The ICAO Representatives will observe and provide recommendations on ATC operations and systems in the Manila Area Control, Approach Control, and Aerodrome Control facilities,” the CAAP said.

“The results of the mission will be used to help the Philippines improve its ATM and AIS systems and meet ICAO standards which will ultimately aid in ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic and air travel in the Philippines,” it added.

On July 9, the Department of Transportation announced that five representatives from the ICAO will be conducting an audit of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which will run between July 10 and 21. — Justine Irish D. Tabile