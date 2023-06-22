THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said revenue generated from post-audit clearances rose 49% year on year to P748.4 million in the Feb. 13-May 12 period.

“The Post-Clearance Audit Group (PCAG) is responsible for conducting audit examinations, inspections, verifications, and investigations of importation records to ensure the accuracy of goods declaration of importers,” it said in an accomplishment report.

“As a result of their efforts, the PCAG has generated additional revenue from audit findings,” it added.

Public auctions of forfeited goods also generated P25.1 million, with the Port of Manila accounting for P23.6 million. This was followed by the Port of Davao (P1.25 million) and Manila International Container Port (P241,600).

“The successful conduct of public auctions by various ports has been instrumental in augmenting the collection performance of the BoC,” it said.

“The public auction acts as an additional means for the government to collect the rightful duties and taxes imposed on imports when importers fail to fulfill their obligations and comply with documentary requirements within the specified timeframe,” it added.

At the end of May, the BoC had collected P359.175 billion, exceeding its target for the period by 3.82%.

This year, the BoC has been set a target to collect P901.3 billion. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson