THE electric vehicle (EV) industry plans to press the government to provide incentives that will encourage the broad adoption of EVs, the industry organization’s chairman said.

Rommel T. Juan, who chairs the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines, said the industry will map out its strategy for a quick EV rollout in an October convention.

The EV Summit, to be held at the SMX Convention Center on Oct. 19-21, will seek to push policymakers and regulators for “supportive policies and incentives that promote widespread EV adoption.”

During his visit to the Periklindo EV show in May in Jakarta, Mr. Juan said international collaboration is needed to advance sustainable transportation solutions.

EV adoption was given a boost by Executive Order (EO) No. 12 issued in January, which reduced the tariffs on certain EVs to zero for five years, effectively lowering vehicle prices.

The EO covers EV segments such as cars, buses, vans, trucks, kick scooters, self-balancing cycles, bicycles, and pocket motorcycles with auxiliary motors not exceeding 250 watts and with a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. However, electric motorcycles were excluded from the EO, and are still subject to a 30% tariff.

The Philippines is also implementing Republic Act No. 11697 or the EV Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which lapsed into law in April 2022. The law requires government agencies and the private sector to observe a 5% EV quota in their vehicle fleets. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave