THE Indonesian electric vehicle (EV) association has joined the ASEAN Federation of Vehicle Associations (AFEVA) to promote sustainable transportation in the region, becoming the alliance’s third member.

The AFEVA members include Dennis Chuah, president of the Electric Vehicle Association of Malaysia (EVAM), and Rommel T. Juan, chairman of the Electric Vehicle Association of Philippines (EVAP). The newest member is Moeldoko of the Indonesian Electric Vehicle Industry Association (Periklindo).

“Becoming a member of AFEVA opens up exciting opportunities for Periklindo to collaborate with like-minded associations in the region. Through this partnership, we aim to create a unified voice for electric vehicles in Southeast Asia and work together to overcome challenges and drive sustainable transportation,” Mr. Moeldoko said in a statement.

EVAP and EVAM are the founding members of AFEVA. Periklindo’s entry is expected to enhance collaboration among Southeast Asian EV associations.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with Periklindo to promote the adoption of electric vehicles across the ASEAN region,” Mr. Chuah said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile