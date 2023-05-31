THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said Hector A. Villacorta, assistant secretary for communications and community affairs, has been designated officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

The OIC announcement follows the resignation of Jose Arturo M. Tugade on May 22, which will take effect on Thursday, June 1.

“Mr. Villacorta will be the LTO OIC while waiting for permanent appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.,” Mr. Bautista said in a statement.

Mr. Villacorta’s elevation was effected via special order from the DoTr.

“This is not just a transition but a continuation of the efforts done by the LTO all these decades,” Mr. Villacorta said.

“(We have) an institution where personalities change, but we will carry on… we will never forget those who helped us through,” he said.

Mr. Tugade had assumed office on Nov. 17, 2022. He is the son of the ex-Transport Secretary Arthur P. Tugade.

“Today as I turnover the agency with the very capable and competent Mr. Villacorta… I challenge my successor to continue and add to the many reforms that we have started here in our agency,” Mr. Tugade said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile