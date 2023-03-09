THE Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) said its Global MSME Academy (GMEA) will train exporters to expand their footprint in the European Union (EU).

The PTTC said in a statement that the training program will be conducted in collaboration with the International Trade Center (ITC).

The PTTC, an arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, said in a statement on Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with ITC on Feb. 27 to develop training modules for exporters.

“With the modules developed by ITC and GMEA, exporters will have a better understanding of the intricacies of the EU market, reducing cross-border inefficiency, and complying with export regulations,” the PTTC said.

The modules will cover the rules of international trade, working with freight forwarders, and exporting food from the Philippines to the EU, covering regulations, certification, export strategies, mitigating cross-border inefficiency, rules of origin, and invoicing.

“The EU is an important market of the Philippines. It is imperative that Filipino sellers know the EU market intricacies, and these modules that ITC and PTTC will co-develop and offer will help put our exporters at an advantage,” GMEA Executive Director Nelly Nita N. Dillera said.

“With this collaboration between GMEA and ITC, exporters will have access to training and guidance that will help them navigate the global market and compete more effectively. This partnership is expected to provide a significant boost to the growth and development of the MSME sector in the Philippines,” the PTTC said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave