THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said it trained nearly 29,000 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents in 2022.

In a statement on Monday, TESDA said the training courses took in 28,982 in 2022.

“’Yung mga bumabalik na nawalan ng trabaho ay binibigyan natin ng training program para makapaghanda sa bagong skills na papasukin nila o babalik sila sa kanilang foreign employment at kung mag-decide sila na dito na magtrabaho (Returnees who lost their jobs were given training to equip them with new skills for fresh overseas deployments or job placement in the Philippines)” TESDA Director-General Danilo P. Cruz said.

TESDA said 84,509 OFWs and their dependents have registered with the TESDA Online Program.

The courses most enrolled in by OFWs and their families included coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) prevention in the workplace, introduction to caregiving, and housekeeping services.

TESDA also offers the OFW Reintegration for Skills Employment program, an online course for OFWs which equips them to develop business plans.

TESDA offers the program in collaboration with the Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration, Philippine Trade Training Center, and Coca-Cola Philippines. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave