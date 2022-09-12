A MAJORITY of employees in the Philippines perceive the quality of their work to have improved under hybrid arrangements, according to a study conducted by technology company Cisco Systems, Inc.

In a statement on Monday, Cisco said 79% of Filipino respondents reported an improvement in work quality, while 89% reported that the flexible work arrangements improved their sense of well-being.

Some 92% reported they were pleased to have access to a hybrid work set-up, while 29% said their companies are prepared to transition to hybrid work.

“Employees and employers in the Philippines are experiencing tangible benefits from hybrid work, stemming across improved employee well-being to better productivity and work performance,” Zaza Nicart, managing director of Cisco Philippines, said.

Hybrid work implies a level of investment in critical technology, with about 73% of respondents considering connectivity issues to be “career limiting.”

“Having a strong networking infrastructure and cybersecurity posture can solve such connectivity issues, and overall deliver seamless and secure work experience for employees,” Ms. Nicart said.

Some 71% of respondents said they expect fully remote workers to face challenges in communicating or engaging with colleagues, compared to those who work on-site. Seventy-one percent of employees also reported that micromanaging increased with hybrid work. — Ashley Erika O. Jose