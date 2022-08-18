SMALL STORES and eateries, known as carinderias, are seeking government action because of the difficulty in sourcing sugary products like softdrinks, their industry association said.

The Philippine Association of Stores and Carinderia Owners, Inc. (PASCO) said in a statement on Thursday that its members have to contend with dwindling stocks of softdrinks, which are among their top sellers.

“Noong pang mga nakaraang linggo ay napansin naming paunti nang paunti ang dumarating na stocks sa aming mga tindahan ng ilang produktong inumin, katulad ng ilang brand ng softdrinks (We’ve been noticing the diminishing supply of some products like softdrinks),” PASCO President Cristina A. Constantino said.

“Kamakailan din ay may mga ilang wholesalers pa na nagsabi na asahan na raw namin na baka abutin ng tatlong buwan o higit pa na sila ay hindi muna makakapag-deliver ng sapat na dami ng softdrinks at iba pang inumin (Wholesalers have also alerted us that supply will remain tight for three months or more, and that they will be unable to fulfill our full drinks orders),” she added.

“Talagang malaki ang epekto sa kinikita naming mga tindahan sa aming pangkalahatang kabuhayan ang kakulangan ng sapat na productong mabenta sa aming mga suki at mamimili (The impact on our income is serious because we don’t have enough goods to sell to our customers),” Ms. Constantino said.

Ms. Constantino said the sugar crisis is hindering the industry’s ability to recover from the pandemic.

“Ngayong 2022 ay unti-unti na kaming nakakabalik sa pagtitinda dahil hindi na ipinapatupad ang mga hard lockdowns sa malaking bahagi ng bansa at hindi na rin gaanong limitado ang pagkilos ng ating mamamayan (We’ve only started to return to selling in 2022 after the lockdowns, now that movement restrictions have eased),” Ms. Constantino said.

She estimated a closure rate among association members of 57.6% in 2020, easing to 32.8% in 2021.

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc., Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines, Inc., and ARC Refreshments Corp. have said that they are experiencing difficulty in accessing premium refined sugar. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave