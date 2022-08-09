THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released an additional P2 billion for a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) financial assistance program supporting its protective services.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman approved the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) on Monday for the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), according to a DBM statement.

AICS is a component of the DBM’s Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances (PSIFDC) initiative.

“AICS is a provision of integrated services, which include financial assistance for transportation, medical, burial, food and other support services, which are given to individuals and families in crisis situations,” the DBM said.

Initially for 1.4 million beneficiaries, support was disbursed to 1.5 million as of June 30, 2022. An estimated 642,348 recipients are projected for 2022.

“The release of this fund is a big help to our kababayans (compatriots) who are caught in difficult situations. Maganda ang timing ng karagdagang pondong ito. Gusto nating tulungan ang DSWD para makapagbigay ng tulong at proteksyon sa mga pamilyang nangangailangan (The additional funding is well-timed. We’d like to assist the DSWD in giving aid and protection to families in need),” Ms. Pangandaman said.

Earlier in the month, the DBM also released a Special Allotment Release Order amounting to P4.13 billion to the DSWD for the second tranche of the Targeted Cash Transfer (TCT) program.

The TCT was intended to address the impact of rising prices on vulnerable households. — Diego Gabriel C. Robles