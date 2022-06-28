THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said a collective mark registration for pili products, which will be identified as “Bikol Pili” to differentiate them in the market, was approved by the Bureau of Trademarks (BoT).

The IPOPHL said in a statement on Tuesday that the certificate of registration was awarded to the Orgullo Kan Bikol Association, Inc. (OKB) of Legazpi City, a group of about 100 entrepreneurs.

“The mark will be used for a total of 13 classes of goods and services based on the Nice Classification. This will include raw and processed pili food products, as well as non-food products, such as garments, fashion accessories and wearables, cosmetics and beauty products and essential oils, among others,” the IPOPHL said.

Collective marks are meant to highlight the origin and authenticity of distinctive products, patterned on the appellation d’origine controlee system for labeling French wines.

“The collective mark serves to distinguish the origin and quality of pili products made and marketed by OKB members. It symbolizes OKB’s collective philosophy of supporting the pili industry to reach its potential and contribute to the socio-economic empowerment of the Bicol Region,” OKB President Nona Nicerio said.

According to the IPOPHL, the “Bikol Pili” mark adds to the list of registered collective marks like Guimaras Mangoes, Cordillera Heirloom Rice, Lake Sebu T’nalak cloth, as well as the Aklan Quality Seal.

It added that collective marks will be registered as geographical indications (GIs) once the BoT finalizes a registration system for GIs this year.

GIs are defined by IPOPHL as “any indication which identifies a good as originating in a territory, region or locality, where a given quality, reputation, or other characteristic of the good is essentially attributable to its geographical origin and/or human factors.”

The process of registering “Bikol Pili” was undertaken with the input of the World Intellectual Property Organization, and the Department of Trade and Industry, with the support of the Departments of Agriculture and Science and Technology. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave