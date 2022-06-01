FISHERIES PRODUCTION in the first quarter declined by 0.2% year on year to 971.50 thousand metric tons (MT) following weak performances by the commercial and marine municipal fisheries, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

The commercial fisheries sub-sector produced 177.17 thousand MT in the first quarter, down by 8.0% from a year earlier. The subsector’s output accounted for 18.2% of overall fisheries production.

Marine municipal fisheries, which comprised 22.5% of overall output, reported a drop in production of 0.9% to 218.73 thousand MT.

Posting production increases were inland municipal fisheries (4.7%) and aquaculture (2.6%).

Inland municipal fisheries yielded 39.05 thousand MT and accounted for 4.0% of overall production.

The aquaculture harvest was 536.55 thousand MT, accounting for 55.2% of overall production.

Of the 20 major commercial species, production declines were recorded in mud crab or alimango (24.8%), skipjack or gulyasan (20.2%), and fimbriated sardines or tunsoy (13.5%).

Growth was recorded in threadfin bream or bisugo (34.1%), squid (12.7%), and bigeye tuna (10.9%). — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson