A P19.7-million flood control project has been completed in Aguinaldo, a rice-growing town in Ifugao province. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in a press release on Sunday, said the structure will protect farm lands as well as homes from river overflow. “Since the river tends to overflow especially during the rainy season, the flood control structure was built to prevent accumulation of water on the floodplains, protecting lives and properties,” DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar said. The 600-meter Mapacopaco Flood Control project consists of boulders and gabions.