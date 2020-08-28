DoH hires 700 more healthcare workers

As the country grapples with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of Health (DoH) said it has hired an additional 700 healthcare workers as it works to fill 10,000 openings. The new hires bring the total number of healthcare workers hired to around 7,800.

“Meron tayong 700 plus additional healthcare workers (We have 700 plus additional healthcare workers) …we were able to hire 7,847 out of the 10,473 approved slots,” said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire at a press briefing on Friday.

The health undersecretary added that the newly hired workers have already been deployed in over 362 health facilities nationwide.

The DoH announced it will hire more healthcare workers for government facilities as the demand for medical manpower has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Vergeire said even with most of the openings already occupied, “We are still not going to stop here. We still need to fill out the 10,473 slots at nandyan pa rin ang expedited process(and our expedited process is still there) for this hiring of healthcare workers because we really need to augment our facilities as of this time.” — Gilliam M. Cortez









