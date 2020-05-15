DLSU’s A Fire in the Soul cantata gets limited online showing

1 of 6

To mark the 70th anniversary of the declaration of St. John Baptist de La Salle as the Patron of Teachers, De La Salle University will stream A Fire in the Soul, a cantata about the De La Salle Brothers during World War II, from May 15 to 17 on its YouTube channel.

It also serves as a tribute to acclaimed Lasallian artist and director Peque Gallaga, who passed away recently.

Created by Gabby Fernandez, A Fire in the Soul was one of the highlights of the yearlong centennial celebration of De La Salle University in 2011. Vicente Garcia Groyon wrote the libretto and Von de Guzman composed the music.

The cantata may be viewed at the DLSU YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/dlsu100.

















