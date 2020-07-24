DENR grants environmental compliance certificate to Cebu reclamation project

AFTER a two-year review, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has awarded an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) for the 100-hectare Minglanilla reclamation project in Cebu, according to Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI).

In a statement Friday, CLI said that after the issuance of the ECC, the reclamation project is now subject for approval under the Philippine Reclamation Authority.

The 100-hectare reclamation initiative is a joint venture between CLI-affiliate Ming-Mori Development Corp. (MMDC) and the local government of Minglanilla in Cebu province.

“We hope to achieve the best balance among economic, social and sustainability goals and are pleased that our plans, which have been aligned to that ideal, passed the test of public hearings and DENR’s stringent review process,” CLI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jose R. Soberano III said.

Meanwhile, Minglanilla Mayor Elanito A. Peña said that with the release of the ECC for the reclamation project, the town now has the chance to become a major economic player in Cebu province.

“The development project will not just modernize the landscape of Minglanilla but will also create immeasurable socio-economic opportunities to all people, not just for the Minglanillahanons,” Mr. Peña said.

CLI’s Mr. Soberano said the Ming-Mori Technological Business Park will be a self-contained township with residential and commercial areas, including light industrial facilities.

“The business park’s proximity to Cebu City makes it an ideal location for a master-planned community with live-work-play opportunities for its residents and visitors,” Mr. Soberano said.

After a memorandum of agreement in 2013 between the town of Minglanilla and MMDC, CLI was appointed in 2015 to find a group of consultants to create engineering plans and conduct feasibility and environmental studies.

In 2016, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Philippine Reclamation Authority and the Minglanilla local government, with MMDC as its private consortium partner.

The Ming-Mori business park is CLI’s third estate project, joining the ongoing land development of the 22-hectare Davao Global township, and the planned Cagayan de Oro township, which is still undergoing approvals.

“More township projects are underway in the cities of Mandaue, Tagbilaran, Cagayan de Oro and Bacolod City,” the company said.

On Friday, shares of CLI rose 0.61% or P0.03 to end at P4.93 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









