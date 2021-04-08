DDB Group Philippines and clients’ campaigns recognized at 18th Philippine Quill Awards

​

DDB Group Philippines, one of the country’s leading integrated marketing communications groups, and its client partners garnered numerous awards for their campaigns in the recently concluded 18th Philippine Quill Awards organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines.

Johnson & Johnson’s “Choose Gentle” rebranding campaign for its Johnson’s Baby franchise mainly done in partnership with DDB Philippines (DDB PHL) won a Quill Excellence award under the Communication Management Division’s Marketing, Advertising, and Brand Communications category.

A component of the said Johnson’s Baby rebranding campaign, the #ChooseGentle “Ugly Babies” Interactive Art and Videos conceptualized and executed by the brand with DDB PHL as part of the brand’s gentle parenting advocacy also won for Johnson & Johnson a Quill Merit award under the Communication Skills Division’s Social Media Programs category.

PepsiCo’s “Gatorade #NothingBeatsGirls” campaign conceptualized and executed by the brand with DDB MNLwon a Quill Excellence award under the Communication Skills Division’s Social Media Programs category. Serving as Gatorade’s Women Month’s tribute last year, #NothingBeatsGirls’ exceptional digital video cheered on young women to keep going, a timely message, especially during this pandemic.

Jollibee’s “Best Twirl Ever” blockbuster media event with Miss Universe Catriona Gray handled by Ripple8, DDB Group’s integrated PR solutions firm, won a Quill Excellence award under the Communication Management Division’s Media Relations category.

Another Ripple8 entry, the Light Rail Manila Corporation’sikotMNL Mobile App Campaign, which was launched to promote the rediscovery of Manila’s historical spots and enhance the LRT-1 experience by empowering commuters with access to information, won a Quill Merit award under the Communication Management Division’s Customer Relations category.

Mang Inasal campaigns, “Gawad Pilipinoy” and “Solb ang Pinoy,” in partnership with DDB PHLwon aQuill Merit award each under the Communication Management Division’s Corporate Social Responsibility category, while the Mang Inasal’s “Buwan ng Wika” campaign won a Quill Merit award under the Communication Management Division’s Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communications category.

Last but not the least, the COVID-19 Dashboardof DDB Group’s data analytics firm Agile Intelligence (AI) also won a Quill Merit award under the Communication Skills Division’s Communication for the Web category. A brainchild of AgiIe Intelligence’s Chewy Chua and Tribal Worldwide’s Ian Ong, the COVID tracker has impressively organized data sets and charts on the country’s COVID-19 history and performance.

Notably, DDB Group Philippines’ long-time client partners under the MVP Group of Companies – leading telecommunications companies PLDT, Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc., and the country’s largest power distribution utility Manila Electric Company (Meralco)–won the top awards at the prestigious competition. Some of their campaigns are in partnership with Ripple8, Tribal Worldwide, and other DDB Group companies.

PLDT won as “Company of the Year,” winning the greatest number of Excellence awards in this 18th edition of the Quill Awards. Smart placed first runner-up as Quill’s Company of the Year and won the Top Division Award for Communication Management, while Meralco placed 2nd runner-up and won the Top Division Award for COVID Communications.

Notably, another DDB Group valued client, NutriAsia, the country’s largest condiments manufacturer, also won several awards for their campaigns.

DDB Group Philippines Group Chairman and CEO Gil G. Chua expressed his sincerest congratulations to all the DDB agency teams and client teams whose campaigns won awards at the latest sequel of the Quill Awards.

“Our client’s success is our success. Congratulations to all the award-winning campaigns which serve as bright spots during this pandemic. It just shows how truly committed we are in our role as communicators, doing what we do best in times when Filipinos need us the most,” Chua said.

Part of DDB Worldwide, DDB Group Philippines’ companies that offer their varied expertise in the field of marketing communications include creative agencies DDB PHL and DDB MNL; digitally centric agency Tribal Worldwide Philippines; integrated PR solutions firm Ripple8; media agencies Touch XDA and Optimax; data analytics firm Agile Intelligence; and content firm Bent & Buzz.