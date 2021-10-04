CONSTRUCTION of a Bureau of Customs (BoC) building within the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate in Misamis Oriental will start soon following last week’s cornerstone-laying ceremony for the project. Elvira Cruz, BoC-Cagayan de Oro district collector, said a Customs office within the estate will contribute to ease of doing business at the Mindanao Container Terminal, one of the country’s main ports. The project is expected to be completed by April 2022.