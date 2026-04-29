STEELASIA MANUFACTURING Corp. has tapped Buskowitz Energy, Inc. to develop an 8-megawatt-peak (MWp) rooftop solar project at its Compostela plant in Cebu.

In a statement on Tuesday, SteelAsia said the Compostela Works Solar Rooftop Project is expected to be completed by November.

Once completed, the facility is projected to generate about 12,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity annually, supplying roughly 25% of the plant’s total power requirements.

The project will cover approximately 65,560 square meters of roof area and use 12,888 solar panels and 54 inverters.

It is also expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 8,400 metric tons per year. The company said this is equivalent to recycling 73,500 tons of waste over five years, offsetting 832 million kilometers driven by passenger vehicles, or avoiding the use of 90 million liters of gasoline.

Buskowitz Energy will provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management for the project.

“For decades, renewable energy from hydroelectric and geothermal sources have been a key component of how SteelAsia operates its mills, and we have recently been adding solar into the mix for its practicality,” SteelAsia Executive Vice-Chairman Andre Y. Sy was quoted as saying.

As of end-2025, renewable energy accounted for 25% of the Philippines’ power mix.

The Department of Energy aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the power generation mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz