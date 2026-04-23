HEALTHWAY MEDICAL NETWORK has opened its 18th multi-specialty center at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City, expanding its outpatient clinic network and strengthening access to healthcare services in southern Metro Manila.

The facility is part of Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health), the healthcare arm of Ayala Corp. It offers primary and preventive care, laboratory and diagnostic services, imaging, dental care, physical therapy and executive health check-ups for corporate clients.

A dialysis center is also integrated into the facility, expanding Healthway’s range of specialized services for long-term patient care.

Healthway President and Chief Executive Officer Jef Peeters said the expansion reflects the company’s commitment to improving healthcare access.

“Healthway’s growth spells commitment to better care, not just bigger reach,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno