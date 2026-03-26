CONVERGE ICT SOLUTIONS, Inc. ranked as the fastest fixed internet provider in the Philippines based on recent measurements by global network intelligence firm Ookla.

In a media release on Wednesday, the listed fiber broadband provider said it was recognized for having the fastest fixed network, as well as the best fixed network and fixed video experience.

Based on Ookla’s report covering the third and fourth quarters of 2025, Converge posted a Speedtest Connectivity Score of 75.09, followed by Globe Telecom, Inc. at 74.06, PLDT Home Fiber at 73.65, and PLDT Inc. at 71.27.

“From the beginning, Converge committed to building infrastructure that would serve the country for the long term… We invested in nationwide fiber and a robust satellite network. We expanded across regions. We strengthened international connectivity to position the Philippines within the global digital network,” Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy said.

Converge also led the fastest fixed network category with a score of 61.12, ahead of Globe at 59.88, PLDT Home Fiber at 59.11, and PLDT at 55.89.

In video streaming performance, Converge posted a score of 83.73, which the company said indicates its ability to deliver consistent streaming quality during peak usage periods.

For latency, which measures network responsiveness in real-time applications such as online gaming and cloud services, Converge recorded a score of 13.94.

“As demand for faster and more reliable connectivity continues to grow, Converge remains focused on expanding its fiber footprint and enhancing network capabilities,” the company said.

Shares in Converge rose by 40 centavos, or 3.2%, to close at P12.90 each on Wednesday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose