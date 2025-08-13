AIR PASSENGER traffic rose 9.25% year on year in the first half, as domestic travel grew 10.21%, according to the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB).

The CAB reported that overall passenger volume rose to 32.25 million.

Domestic passengers, meanwhile, totaled 17.38 million.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific accounted for passenger volume of 8.45 million, while its regional unit CebGo carried 1.07 million.

Philippine Airlines and its unit PAL Express logged 700,990 and 4.42 million passengers, respectively in the first half.

Philippines AirAsia, Inc. (AirAsia Philippines) carried a total of 2.38 million for the period.

International passenger traffic grew 8.15% to 14.87 million in the first half.

Foreign carriers accounted for 8.20 million of the international traffic while domestic carriers carried 6.67 million. — Ashley Erika O. Jose