AC LOGISTICS Holdings Corp. and Glacier Megafridge, Inc. (GMI) have opened a new cold storage facility in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, as part of a strategic push to expand their logistics footprint in Mindanao.

The facility, which is located within the Anflo Industrial Estate, is managed by GMAC Logitech Refrigeration Corp. (GMAC), a joint venture between the two companies, AC Logistics said in a statement on Monday.

With a capacity of 11,798 pallet positions, the property is considered among the largest and most advanced cold storage facilities in the region.

The venture aims to modernize logistics operations for a wide range of industries, including food processing, agriculture, aquaculture, retail, and manufacturing.

The companies said that the facility is designed to serve “micro, small, medium, and large enterprises” to “broaden cold chain capacity, extend network coverage and enhance service delivery nationwide.”

AC Logistics President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Erry Hardianto highlighted the facility’s role in addressing systemic agricultural issues.

“Post harvest loss continues to be a pressing supply chain challenge in the Philippines,” he said.

“Through our cold storage technology and end-to-end logistics solutions, we are helping minimize spoilage and preserve the value of what our farmers and producers work so hard to harvest.”

For his part, GMI CEO Arturo C. Yan noted that the facility would “help position the Philippines as a regional trade hub.”

GMI, which was founded in 2005, utilizes Japanese refrigeration technology across its 12 facilities nationwide, maintaining a total capacity of 75,000 pallet positions.

The expansion follows AC Logistics’ acquisition of an 84% stake in GMI, which was announced in January.

AC Logistics is a subsidiary of the Ayala group, a conglomerate with interests in banking, telecommunications, real estate, and renewable energy.

On Monday, shares in Ayala Corp. fell by 6.88% or P37, closing at P501 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz