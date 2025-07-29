ALLIANCE GLOBAL Group, Inc. (AGI) is on track to reach 12,000 room keys across its key hospitality units by 2028, the company’s president said.

“Before 2028, we will definitely hit 12,000 room keys through our Megaworld Hotels & Resorts and through Travellers [International Hotel Group], which currently hosts Newport World Resorts,” AGI President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman Kevin Andrew L. Tan said during Philippine Hotel Connect 2025, a forum hosted by the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, Inc., on Thursday last week.

This year alone, AGI expects to end 2025 with 10,000 room keys, he added.

Mr. Tan also cited plans to invest $2 billion (around P114 billion) to expand the company’s integrated resort developments, pointing to new projects in Boracay, Aklan and Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The company earlier said it is investing P5 billion in Travellers International’s ongoing expansion, including the development of The Narra Palm Hotel and Villa within the Newport World Resorts complex.

“This hotel is comprised mostly of suites and villas. It’s very much a curated service… and it’s elevating the hospitality industry to new heights,” Mr. Tan said.

He also said there are plans to build Narra Palm Hotels in both Boracay and Cebu.

Megaworld is also adding around 3,600 room keys through new hotels in Metro Manila, Pampanga, Palawan, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Boracay.

AGI is likewise investing in the upskilling of Filipino talent in the hospitality industry.

“We’re investing a lot of our capital as well in building schools and institutions that will help train the next generation of tourism executives,” he told the forum.

AGI is also optimistic about the growth of the local tourism industry, citing the country’s ongoing infrastructure developments.

“We believe there’s nowhere else to go but up. So, our group’s committed to really expand aggressively,” Mr. Tan said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz