ROBINSONS Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRHI) reported an attributable net income of P5.7 billion for 2025, reflecting the absence of the one‑off merger‑related gain that had lifted its 2024 results to P10.3 billion.

Full-year 2025 net sales rose 5.65% to P210.42 billion from P199.17 billion a year earlier.

“Our performance in 2025 reflects the continued strength of our core businesses and our ability to remain agile in a dynamic retail landscape,” Robinsons Retail President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley C. Co said in a statement on Thursday.

“In 2026, we remain focused on expanding our footprint, elevating customer experience across our formats, and investing in strategic initiatives that reinforce our differentiation and support sustainable growth,” he added.

For the fourth quarter, RRHI’s attributable net income increased 5.25% to P2.6 billion from P2.5 billion in the same period in 2024.

Fourth-quarter net sales reached P61.2 billion, up 7.7% from P56.8 billion, driven by blended same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 3.6% and incremental revenue from new stores.

Operating income for the quarter grew 12.9% to P3.8 billion, outpacing sales growth on the back of supplier support, an improved category mix, higher private-label share, and cost management. Full-year 2025 operating income rose 7.4% to P10.5 billion.

RRHI’s core net earnings reached P2.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 9.9% from P2.3 billion a year earlier. For the full year, core net earnings rose 6% to P6.7 billion from P6.4 billion, supported by steady sales expansion and improved operating leverage.

The company said its fourth-quarter and full-year results include a one‑month contribution from motorcycle retailer Premiumbikes Corp., which was consolidated into RRHI’s financial statements starting Dec. 1, 2025.

In July last year, RRHI — through its subsidiary Robinsons Supermarket Corp. — signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Premiumbikes from Lance Y. Gokongwei, president and chief executive officer of JG Summit Holdings, Inc.

The transaction covered 20.15 million shares at P7.27 per share, equivalent to 1.0x Premiumbikes’ audited book value for 2024.

As of end‑2025, RRHI operated 2,763 stores, consisting of 799 food stores, 1,173 drugstores, 51 department stores, 234 DIY stores, and 506 specialty stores (including 216 Premiumbikes outlets), in addition to 2,154 franchised The Generics Pharmacy stores.

RRHI shares inched up 0.27% to P37.60 apiece on Thursday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno