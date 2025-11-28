LISTED DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (PLUS) has partnered with self-service kiosk provider Pay&Go to simplify e-wallet funding for its players.

The deal allows users to load funds through BTI Payment Philippines’ 3,500 Pay&Go kiosks, with a cash-out feature set for early next year, initially for BingoPlus and later expanding to ArenaPlus and GameZone, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement was signed on Nov. 26.

“This partnership with Pay&Go is grounded in innovation, accessibility and a shared mission to serve more Filipinos through secure and convenient payment touchpoints,” Rafael Jasper S. Vicencio, president at DigiPlus unit AB Leisure Exponent, Inc., said in the statement.

The partnership complements DigiPlus’ existing network, which includes 130+ BingoPlus stores, 24/7 support, over-the-counter payments and wallet protection via surety bonds. DigiPlus shares dropped 4.64% to P24.65 on the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno