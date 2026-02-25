CENTURY PROPERTIES Group, Inc. (CPG) has launched Cerulean Residences, a 25-hectare house-and-lot development in General Trias, Cavite, under its subsidiary Century Limitless Corp., targeting the premium residential market.

Century Properties’ first-home brand PHirst is also set to launch a new development in General Trias in March, further expanding the group’s presence in Cavite.

“With Cerulean under our premium segment and continued PHirst expansion — including our move into Mindanao — we are building a truly nationwide platform that addresses multiple market segments,” Century Properties President and Chief Executive Officer Marco R. Antonio said in a statement on Wednesday.

“By balancing our PHirst and Premium residential segments, we are able to sustain growth while expanding our footprint across the nation’s key growth corridors,” Mr. Antonio said.

PHirst recently entered Mindanao with the launch of PHirst Park Homes Gen San on Feb. 21, supporting its expansion as a nationwide first-home developer. Meanwhile, Century Limitless continues to expand CPG’s premium portfolio in key locations.

“With two projects launching in General Trias this March — Cerulean Residences under Century Limitless and PHirst’s new project — CPG continues to execute a dual-brand growth strategy: scaling its premium offerings while broadening access to quality homes through PHirst, all under a strengthened and growing consolidated platform,” Mr. Antonio said.

In the same regulatory filing, the company said it has allocated P12 billion in capital expenditures to support its 2026 projects.

CPG reported a 16.7% increase in net income after tax to P2.10 billion in the first nine months of 2025 from P1.80 billion a year earlier.

Consolidated revenues rose 15.2% to P12.31 billion from P10.69 billion in the same period in 2024.

PHirst accounted for P8.4 billion, or 69% of Century Properties’ total revenues in the first nine months of 2025.

On Wednesday, Century Properties shares rose by one centavo, or 1.32%, to close at P0.77. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno