SN ABOITIZ POWER (SNAP), a joint venture between Aboitiz Renewables, Inc. and Norwegian firm Scatec ASA, is set to begin construction of an 80-megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Benguet.

In a statement on Wednesday, Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) said it had reached financial close for two BESS projects: a 40-MW system at the Binga hydroelectric power plant and a 40-MW system at the Ambuklao hydroelectric power plant.

Co-located with SNAP’s existing hydro facilities, both projects are designed to provide power reserves to the Luzon grid through the reserve market.

The facilities are targeted to begin commercial operations later this year.

Once completed, SNAP’s total BESS capacity in operation and under construction will rise to 160 MW.

The new capacity adds to SNAP’s growing energy storage portfolio, including the 24-MW BESS at the Magat Hydroelectric Power Plant, which has been providing ancillary services since 2024.

A BESS stores electricity from the grid and releases it when needed to augment supply or improve power quality, helping stabilize the grid and manage fluctuations in renewable energy generation.

“As the Philippines continues to scale up renewable energy under its energy transition goals, the need for flexible and reliable ancillary services is expected to grow,” the company said.

Aboitiz Renewables, the renewable energy arm of AboitizPower, said it aims to help the group reach its renewable energy target of 4,600 MW by 2030.

“Through continued investments in hydro, battery energy storage, and other renewable technologies, Aboitiz Renewables and SNAP are advancing a more resilient and flexible portfolio that supports long-term energy security and sustainability,” the company said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera