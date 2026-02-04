LOPEZ-LED power producer First Gen Corp. is expanding its supply of cleaner energy to residential and commercial properties, helping The Shang Grand Tower in Makati City shift to renewable energy.

In a statement on Tuesday, First Gen said it has partnered with luxury property developer Shang Properties, Inc. to provide renewable energy for all common areas of the 46-storey tower.

The agreement covers parking floors, residential hallways, and the amenities floor.

First Gen will source electricity from the Unified Leyte Geothermal Power Plant, operated by its subsidiary, Energy Development Corp.

“This initiative not only helps reduce our carbon footprint but also supports more efficient management of our electricity costs. We are optimistic that this partnership will lead to deeper collaboration and create more opportunities that translate into greener living for our residents,” said Joseph Salting, head for property management at Shang Properties.

Carlos Lorenzo L. Vega, chief customer engagement officer of First Gen, said geothermal energy can provide a consistent and continuous supply for higher power demand, making it ideal for developments requiring stable electricity.

First Gen previously signed a renewable energy supply agreement with Valero Grand Suites by Swiss-Belhotel, shifting operations of the 271-room upscale hotel in Makati City to cleaner energy.

Valero Grand Suites became one of the first hotels in the Makati central business district to transition to renewable energy under the government’s Green Energy Option program.

First Gen is an independent power producer with a total installed capacity of 3,717 megawatts across natural gas, geothermal, hydropower, wind, and solar technologies. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera