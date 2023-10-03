PROFESSIONAL services firm SGV & Co. is taking a step towards achieving sustainable operations as it shifts to renewable energy (RE) sources to power its buildings, the firm said on Monday.

“By transitioning to renewable energy sources, SGV aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, decrease dependence on non-renewable energy, and contribute to a cleaner and greener future,” SGV Chief Sustainability Officer Clairma T. Mangangey said in a media release.

“This commitment underlines our dedication to leading by example, taking responsibility as a corporate citizen, and inspiring other organizations to follow suit,” she added.

The firm said it had partnered with its building operators Marilag Corp. and US-based venture capital firm Owl Ventures in shifting to renewables through the green energy option program of the Department of Energy.

The program is a voluntary policy mechanism under the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 that allows users consuming at least 100 kilowatts of power to choose a purely RE source to meet their energy requirements.

“The decision to go to 100% renewable energy is a strategic step informed by rigorous assessment and careful planning,” SGV said.

“SGV has worked with a leading renewable energy provider to ensure a reliable and seamless transition. The work has resulted in a comprehensive renewable energy strategy that encompasses solar, wind, and other renewable sources for powering the SGV buildings,” it added.

The company did not disclose its RE provider.

According to the company, the transition has been facilitated by “a series of technology upgrades, energy efficiency measures, and employee-engagement initiatives” to optimize energy consumption throughout its buildings.

The firm also said it had invested in energy consumption measures, lighting upgrades, and employee awareness campaigns to promote sustainability and responsible energy use. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera