OFF-GRID POWER supplier DMCI Power Corp. (DPC) is earmarking at least P2.4 billion in capital expenditure (capex) for 2026 to start construction on power projects aimed at meeting rising demand in its service areas.

Speaking to reporters last week, DPC President Antonino E. Gatdula, Jr. said this year’s capex would be significantly higher than the previous year’s P1.4-billion budget, which was used to finance various power projects.

The bulk of the capex is allocated for the expansion of its 15-megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant in Palawan through the construction of an additional facility capable of generating 15 MW.

“Currently, we’re in the process of securing the ECC (environmental compliance certificate). So we’re targeting to receive it by the first quarter at the latest or early second quarter. After that, we can commence construction,” Mr. Gatdula said.

He added that the planned capex for the year could increase depending on the timing of regulatory approvals, as the company plans to roll out around 45 MW of power projects.

DPC is preparing to construct a 17-MW bunker-fired thermal plant in Occidental Mindoro after emerging as the winning bidder in a power supply auction.

The company has also submitted an unsolicited proposal to the electric cooperative in Antique to initially build a 1-MW diesel plant, which could later be replaced by a 4-MW solar farm and an 11-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system.

Mr. Gatdula said the company is also planning to build a 4-MW solar farm in Masbate and an 8-MW bunker-fired power plant in Roxas, Palawan.

Established in 2006, DPC focuses on supplying electricity to off-grid small and remote islands. It has 188.3 MW of installed capacity and operates thermal, bunker, diesel, and wind power plants in Masbate, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, and Antique.

For 2025, DPC reported a 6% increase in energy sales to 522.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) from 491.2 GWh the previous year, driven by additional output from new power plants.

“Delivering our highest sales for the 15th consecutive year reflects the growing demand in off-grid areas and our continued focus on providing reliable, cost-efficient power,” Mr. Gatdula said.

About 55% of last year’s energy sales came from newly added wind capacity, with the remainder supported by steady output from existing power plants.

During the second quarter of 2025, DPC commissioned the 12.5-MW Semirara Wind Project, marking the company’s foray into renewable energy.

“The inclusion of wind power in our portfolio supports the Department of Energy’s thrust to accelerate the development and commercialization of renewable energy, especially in off-grid areas,” Mr. Gatdula said.

An 8-MW bunker-fired power plant in Aborlan, Palawan also contributed to the company’s increased capacity. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera