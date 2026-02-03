VIVANT SOLENERGY Anilao Corp., a subsidiary of Vivant Energy Corp., is proposing a P6.2-billion hybrid solar farm in Anilao, Iloilo, to add renewable energy capacity to the Visayas grid.

In its filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Vivant Solenergy said it aims to build a 173-megawatt (MW) solar farm paired with a 99-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system (BESS).

The ground-mounted solar plant will span 107.65 hectares and use 276,942 high-efficiency photovoltaic panels, each with a capacity of 625 MW. The project is expected to harness Iloilo’s high solar irradiance and stable climatic conditions to generate approximately 1,905.3 kilowatt-hours annually.

Meanwhile, the BESS will use lithium-ion technology equipped with advanced battery management, fire suppression, and safety monitoring systems in compliance with international and Philippine safety standards.

“The addition of a BESS further enhances system flexibility and reliability, which are increasingly critical in grids with growing renewable energy penetration,” the company said.

Construction is expected to be completed within 12 months, with commercial operations targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

Once operational, the facility will supply electricity under a power purchase agreement with Corenergy, Inc., the retail electricity supplier arm of the Vivant group.

“The proposed project is a strategic response to the growing energy demand and the government’s policy of accelerating the transition toward renewable energy,” the company said.

Established in 2014, Vivant Solenergy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vivant Energy, tasked with developing and operating renewable energy facilities in the Philippines, particularly utility-scale solar power plants.

Vivant Energy is part of Cebu-based conglomerate Vivant Corp., which has investments in power generation, distribution, and retail supply, and aims to reach a 1,000-MW renewable energy portfolio by 2030. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera