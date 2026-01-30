LISTED Ayala Corp. and United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based supermarket chain Spinneys plan to open 12 stores across Metro Manila starting in the fourth quarter (Q4).

“Spinneys is a valuable addition to the Philippine grocery landscape,” Ayala Corp. Managing Director and Ayala Land Head of Leasing and Hospitality Mariana Zobel de Ayala said in a statement on Thursday.

“Premium grocery retail today is about more than what’s on the shelves — it’s about curation, service, and the joy of discovery. The entry of Spinneys brings a new dimension to grocery shopping, expanding the range of choices available locally and further enriching our dynamic retail landscape,” she added.

Spinneys is owned by Al Seer Group, a UAE-based consumer holding company with interests in food, retail, hospitality, shipyards, and construction across more than 20 countries.

Under the joint venture, Spinneys’ first stores will open at Ayala Malls U.P. Town Center in Quezon City and San Antonio Plaza Arcade in Makati City.

These stores will serve as anchor tenants in the Ayala Malls developments.

“Having spent many years in Dubai, I’ve seen how Spinneys has become a benchmark for premium grocery experiences. We’re thrilled to bring this globally best-in-class model to Ayala Malls, giving our customers access to the same high-quality, internationally inspired offerings here in the Philippines,” Ayala Malls Chief Operating Officer Paul Birkett said.

“Our aim is to deliver a thoughtfully curated grocery experience that reflects global standards, while remaining firmly grounded in local tastes and preferences.”

In October, Ayala Corp. and Spinneys entered into a partnership to open stores in the Philippines, marking Spinneys’ first expansion outside the Gulf region.

Through the partnership, Spinneys will introduce features from its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) operations to the Philippines, including imported goods, private-label products, and store design concepts from the region.

“The partnership also builds on Spinneys’ long-standing connection with the Philippines, where over 1,300 Filipinos already form part of its GCC workforce. The venture both strengthens avenues for Filipinos seeking opportunities abroad, as well as creates pathways for overseas workers to return home and contribute to the growth of local industry,” the company said.

Shares in Ayala Corp. fell by 2.77% to P526 apiece on Thursday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno