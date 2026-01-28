KIA PHILIPPINES, a subsidiary of ACMobility, is planning to introduce more models this year after reporting 16.7% growth in retail sales in 2025.

“2025 was a defining year for Kia Philippines, as we achieved 16.7% year-on-year growth and emerged as the fastest-growing mainstream established automotive brand in the country,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility, in a statement on Wednesday.

“This milestone reflects the strength of our product portfolio, our customer-centric approach, and our commitment to offering mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of Filipino motorists,” he added.

In 2025, Kia Philippines sold 7,810 units, up from 6,692 units in 2024, after its core models — Kia Carnival and Kia Sonet — ranked second in their respective segments.

“The Kia Carnival ranked second in the premium midsize multi-purpose vehicle segment, posting 30% year-on-year growth,” the company said.

“The Kia Sonet emerged as a key growth driver, ranking second in the entry subcompact sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment with a remarkable 54% year-on-year increase,” it added.

The company also credited its growth to the models introduced in 2025, which expanded its lineup to include fuel-powered, fully electric, and hybrid options.

“The addition of the Turbo Hybrid options, such as the Kia Sorento 7-seater hybrid SUV and the Kia Carnival Turbo Hybrid, played a key role in broadening Kia’s market reach and driving overall growth,” it said.

Jay Lopez, managing director of Kia Philippines, said the brand’s 2025 performance reflects how Filipino motorists perceive its cars, service, and people.

“The momentum we have built gives us confidence in the road ahead,” he said.

“Our focus now is on expanding our lineup, elevating the customer experience, and making innovative, high-quality, and reliable vehicles more accessible to Filipino drivers.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile