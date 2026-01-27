THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) has ordered Aleson Shipping Lines, Inc. to suspend all passenger operations following the sinking of one of its vessels.

“We are grounding the entire fleet of Aleson Shipping Lines, and I am asking MARINA (Maritime Industry Authority) to conduct a maritime safety audit, together with the Philippine Coast Guard,” Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said in a statement on Tuesday.

The order aims to allow a thorough maritime safety and inspection audit of Aleson Shipping Lines’ vessels and crew.

Aleson Shipping Lines operates the passenger vessel M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, which sank in the territorial waters of Basilan on Sunday, leaving at least 15 passengers dead.

Mr. Lopez said the ongoing investigation will determine the cause of the vessel’s sinking and identify any lapses on the part of the ship owner and the government.

The DoTr also instructed MARINA to submit a complete maritime safety audit and inventory of the country’s entire passenger vessel fleet.

MARINA is expected to release the results of its audit and inventory in the coming days, the DoTr said.

“Maritime safety is not negotiable; it is not optional. Business is only secondary, maritime safety will always be the paramount and primordial concern,” Mr. Lopez said.

The agency added that it is prioritizing the shipping company’s prompt issuance of insurance claims and the provision of emergency assistance to the families of victims and rescued passengers. — Ashley Erika O. Jose