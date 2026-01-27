AVIDA LAND CORP., the middle-income residential brand of Ayala Land, Inc., is investing P3.1 billion in its newest high-rise condominium project along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

The upcoming development, called The Heights Katipunan, will cater to students from nearby schools as well as investors seeking steady income streams, Avida Land Chief Operating Officer Aristides Antonio C. Gonzales told a briefing on Tuesday.

“The Heights Katipunan is designed to serve both end-users and investors — offering efficient, climate-resilient homes that align with how people live, study, and work today,” he said.

Avida Land is looking to generate P6 billion in revenues from the project.

The Heights Katipunan will rise on a 1,833-square-meter land area and will have 758 residential units across 33 floors. The development is slated for completion by September 2030.

Available unit types include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 21 sq.m. to 68 sq.m., with prices starting at P6.7 million.

The development will feature CLIMADAPT innovations such as heat-reducing materials and rainwater harvesting systems. Security and safety features include RFID access control, digital locks, CCTV surveillance, and emergency power supply.

Key amenities include a swimming pool, meeting room, study hall, multi-purpose hall, and gym. Units offer various orientations, including east-facing with mountain range views, west-facing overlooking low-density cityscapes, as well as north- and south-facing options.

Avida Land collaborated with The Buchan Group Australia Pty Ltd. to design the project’s façade.

Bing C. Gumboc, core residential business group national sales head at Avida Land, said the project has recorded P900 million in reservation sales since its launch earlier this month.

For the first quarter, the company plans to launch three horizontal residential projects, Avida Land President Raquel S. Cruz told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the event.

“This is our target because we’re just waiting for the permits to come out,” she said, noting that the projects will be located in Nuvali in Laguna, Tarlac, and Rizal.

“We also saw that the demand continues to be strong in the horizontal [segment], so that’s where we want also to be able to focus and provide inventory,” Ms. Cruz noted.

She added that the company will be deliberate in launching vertical residential projects, with several mid-rise and high-rise developments lined up.

“I think we’ll have to balance it all — the inventory of RFO (ready-for-occupancy), the pre-selling units, and then these new launches,” she said.

To date, Avida Land has launched 106 mid-income residential projects across 36 locations nationwide. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz