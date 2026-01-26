WEST ZONE concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. said it is on track to reduce its non-revenue water (NRW) level to 25% next year.

In a statement on Monday, the company said its NRW fell to 30.7% last year from 38.4% in 2024.

The reduction is equivalent to 256 million liters of water per day — enough to meet the daily needs of more than 1.6 million customers.

NRW refers to water that is produced but not billed due to leaks, theft, or other losses.

Maynilad attributed the improvement to leak detection and repair, meter replacement, and pipe rehabilitation.

The company said it repaired over 70,000 small leaks, 206 large pipe leaks in primary distribution systems, and replaced 82 kilometers of old pipelines in high-loss areas.

“This progress reflects the collective effort of our teams and the effectiveness of our multi-pronged approach to NRW reduction,” Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Christopher Jaime T. Lichauco said.

“Every liter of water recovered improves system efficiency by reducing the need to overproduce treated water, allowing us to optimize treatment, pumping, and distribution using existing assets, while strengthening our ability to provide reliable service and steward resources responsibly,” he added.

Maynilad plans to sustain momentum this year, building on last year’s gains.

“Our efforts remain aligned with our long-term targets under our business plan — reaching an average NRW of 25% by 2027 and 20% by 2030,” Jennifer C. Rufo, head of corporate communications, said in a Viber message.

The company has earmarked up to P20.65 billion from 2025 to 2027 for water loss reduction initiatives.

Maynilad serves as the primary provider of water and wastewater services in the West Zone, covering 11 cities in Metro Manila, three with partial coverage, as well as parts of Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Maynilad’s majority shareholder, is one of three Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., along with Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., which is a subsidiary of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund, has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera