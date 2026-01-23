THE OFFICE leasing unit of Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) has signed a five-year lease agreement with Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) for 3,866.75 square meters of office and parking space at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay Corporate Center.

In a statement on Thursday, Ayala Land Offices, Inc. (ALO) said the space will be used by selected LANDBANK head office units, departments, and a subsidiary. The lease is scheduled to begin on June 1.

Under the agreement, LANDBANK is the lessee, Bay City Commercial Ventures Corp. is the lessor, and ALO will serve as the leasing manager.

ALO said the lease reflects its continuing efforts to meet evolving office requirements as organizations adjust their space needs.

Ayala Land reported combined revenues from office and commercial and industrial lot sales of P12.8 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up from P10.4 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The company attributed the increase to lot sales in the first half and sustained bookings in key locations, including the Makati central business district, Vertis North, and Arca South.

Shares in ALI were unchanged at P22.50 apiece on Thursday. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno