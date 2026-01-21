THE DEPARTMENT of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said one local company has formally applied to offer internet services following the enactment of the Konektadong Pinoy Act.

“We are reviewing the application,” ICT Secretary Henry Rhoel R. Aguda said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

He declined to disclose the company’s name but confirmed it seeks to operate as an internet service provider.

In 2025, the DICT said that seven foreign firms showed interest in entering the Philippine telecommunications market, offering services such as mobile, fiber, and satellite.

“These companies are studying the final IRR (implementing rules and regulations) but what’s good about it is that we are encouraging foreign firms to explore partnership with existing players,” Mr. Aguda said, citing Globe Telecom, Inc.’s partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink for direct-to-cell satellite services.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act, also known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, lapsed into law in August last year.

The law streamlines the licensing process for new entrants, boosting competition in data transmission.

Separately, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) has ordered all public telecommunications entities to disclose SIM registration data to disrupt financial scams and mule accounts.

Through a joint memorandum circular with the National Telecommunications Commission, DICT, and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the NPC ordered public telecommunications entities to share certain personal information of end-users connected to financial scams with the CICC, while safeguarding data privacy and security. — Ashley Erika O. Jose