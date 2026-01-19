THE JOLLIBEE GROUP said its coffee, tea, and Chinese cuisine segments expanded through new store openings.

According to the company, Compose Coffee in South Korea has opened more than 1,000 stores in the past 18 months, bringing its total gross network to over 3,000 locations.

The Compose Coffee mobile application has recorded 17.59 million cumulative users, including 8.3 million new subscribers following a collaboration with BTS member V, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company added that Highlands Coffee in Vietnam operates nearly 1,000 stores, employs over 10,000 staff, and serves more than 100 million customers annually.

Highlands Coffee has recorded double-digit same-store sales and transaction growth in recent years, Jollibee Group said.

In the Chinese cuisine segment, the group said Yonghe King opened 35 new franchised stores in December, and Tim Ho Wan in Hong Kong achieved profitability across all stores within six months of Jollibee’s acquisition.

The group also said it opened the first US store for Tim Ho Wan in Irvine within a year of full ownership.

Jollibee Group said it completed its takeover of Tim Ho Wan in January 2025 through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd., acquiring 166.46 million shares from Titan Dining Group Ltd. for $20.2 million under a share purchase agreement signed in November 2024.

The company said that these developments reflect its continued expansion in its international and specialty segments.

At the local bourse on Monday, Jollibee Group shares fell 0.28% to close at P212.80 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno