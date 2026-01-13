LISTED property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) has partnered with Abba’s Orchard Montessori School to develop its largest K–12 Maria Montessori campus in Luzon within the Vermosa estate in Cavite.

The agreement aligns with ALI’s strategy to integrate accessible and modern social infrastructure within its townships, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The Vermosa campus is also set to become Abba’s Orchard’s largest school in the Philippines, ALI said.

The partnership also “positions Vermosa not only as a future-ready Ayala Land estate with key modern amenities, but as a community deeply invested in shaping future generations through education.”

The project was formalized through a contract signed by officials of ALI and Abba’s Orchard in December.

The Vermosa campus will house the school’s Association Montessori Internationale (AMI) program, which follows global standards in Montessori education and teacher training, ALI said.

The school will offer programs from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

“The development follows a carefully structured timeline covering design, regulatory approvals, construction, and intensive in-house teacher training,” ALI said.

Located within the 752-hectare Vermosa estate, the school will be accessible from nearby office, retail, and sports facilities.

Vermosa hosts key landmarks such as the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub Athletics Center Grandstand, Ayala Malls Vermosa, and De La Salle Santiago Zobel-Vermosa.

It is also close to residential developments under ALI, including Caleia Vermosa, The Courtyards at Vermosa, Parklane Settings Vermosa, and Sentria Storeys Vermosa.

The township spans parts of Imus and Dasmariñas, Cavite, and is accessible from Metro Manila via the South Luzon Expressway, Cavite-Laguna Expressway, and the Manila-Cavite Expressway.

It also has a transport terminal along Daang Hari Road serving buses, jeepneys, and tricycles on local routes.

ALI’s estate portfolio includes the Makati Central Business District, Bonifacio Global City, Cebu Business Park, Alviera in Pampanga, and the upcoming Ascenda in Davao City.

At the local bourse on Monday, ALI shares rose by 2.22% or 50 centavos to close at P23 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz