THE PHILIPPINE Stock Exchange (PSE) will lift the trading suspension on shares of listed construction firm Supercity Realty Development Corp. (SRDC) on Jan. 9 after a brief halt triggered by an unexplained surge in its share price in the past 10 trading days.

On Jan. 7, Capital Markets Integrity Corp. (CMIC) ordered SRDC to submit a written statement confirming whether there was any undisclosed material information that could explain the sustained rise in its share price.

The company initially failed to submit the required explanation within the prescribed time, prompting the PSE to suspend trading of SRDC shares at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Under the rules, the regulator may restrict, halt or suspend trading of a listed security in cases of unusual trading activity or potential trading-related irregularities. The CMIC, with approval from the PSE president, may impose such measures if price or volume benchmarks are breached or when deemed necessary.

In a disclosure posted late Thursday, SRDC said it was “not aware of any material information or corporate development that has not been previously disclosed to the exchange which could reasonably account for the observed price and/or volume movement of its shares.”

The company added that it remains in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the PSE and CMIC and would promptly disclose any material information should it arise. After the submission, the PSE said trading of SRDC shares would resume at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 9.

“In connection with the above, please be advised that the company has complied with CMIC’s directive by submitting the required written statement addressing its trading activities,” the PSE said.

SRDC is authorized to operate as a contractor or subcontractor for the construction of houses, buildings, roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects.

For the third quarter of 2025, the company reported P1.12 million in revenue. Revenues for the nine months ending September reached P3.47 million. SRDC shares last closed on Jan. 7 at P45.95 each. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz