By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

MULTINATIONAL OFFICE space provider International Workplace Group Plc (IWG) is looking to maintain 80% occupancy across its locations, as flexible workspaces cater to “work-near-home” trends while supporting business continuity during disasters.

“A flexible workspace is no longer a luxury during uncertain times, it’s actually a survival strategy,” IWG Country Manager for the Philippines Rowena Bravo-Natividad said in a virtual interview with BusinessWorld last week.

Global economic uncertainties are expected to increase demand for hybrid work formats as part of companies’ risk management plans, she said.

She also cited the company’s business-continuity management solutions, which allow companies to access any of its locations nationwide in case of work disruptions caused by disasters or power outages.

“That is also one of the drivers for the provincial sites,” Ms. Bravo-Natividad added.

At present, IWG has 47 locations nationwide under the brands Regus, Spaces, and Signature by Regus. The company is planning to launch 29 more branches in 2026 and expects to operate 76 locations by yearend.

The company hosts a mix of tenants, including global capability centers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and information technology-business process management firms.

She also noted that many Filipinos, who typically live in multi-generational households, prefer to work in a flexible workspace nearby to ensure productivity.

About 28% of Filipino households live in extended households, with relatives opting to cohabit to share housing and other costs, according to a 2025 study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS).

Ms. Bravo-Natividad cited the complex process for construction permits as a key challenge.

“What we plan to do is to emphasize earlier permitting engagement, while trying to improve schedule forecasting and flexibility to kind of mitigate the regulatory delays,” she said.

In 2025, flexible office spaces accounted for 7% of demand in the country’s office market, according to real estate services firm Savills Philippines.