LISTED hotel and resort developer Boulevard Holdings, Inc.’s (BHI) consolidated sales rose 16.9% in December, driven by the strong performance of its luxury resort in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, BHI reported that total sales of products and services for the month rose to P2.89 million from P2.48 million a year earlier.

The growth was largely attributed to Friday’s Puerto Galera Beach Resort, which posted a 44.8% month-on-month sales increase. The resort is owned and operated by BHI unit Friday’s Puerto Galera, Inc.

BHI operations focus on hotels, leisure and tourism developments. Its other notable properties include Friday’s Boracay Beach Resort, which was demolished in August 2023 and has yet to begin reconstruction, and Friday’s Siargao Beach Resort in Surigao del Norte, registered under unit Friday’s Siargao, Inc. in June 2024, which has yet to open.

The company’s units also invest in hotel and resort operations, leisure estates, residential and office condominiums, as well as travel-related services and other allied businesses both in the Philippines and overseas.

Despite the December sales gains, BHI posted a net loss of P11.43 million for the three months ending Aug. 31, 2025.

In its quarterly report released in October 2025, the company outlined plans to strengthen its resort operations through enhanced marketing, promotional activities, and a focus on attracting the “upper niche market” of Western and Asian travelers.

BHI shares rose 8.11% or 0.3 centavos to close at 4 centavos each on the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz