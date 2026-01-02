By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINES’ flexible workspace market is set to expand further this year as global capability centers (GCC) and multinationals increase their presence in key business districts and regional hubs, analysts said.

“We expect continued growth in the flexible workspace sector, supported by both local and global trends,” Mikko Barranda, director for commercial leasing at Leechiu Property Consultants, said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “Global economic uncertainty and cost optimization requirements will reinforce demand further to look for adaptable solutions.”

GCCs, or in-house service hubs of multinational companies, continue to see the Philippines as a key location for talent and cost efficiency.

“For many of these companies, flexible workspaces provide a low-risk entry point before committing to larger, long-term offices,” Mr. Barranda said.

He added that flexible workspaces — offering hot desks, pods, meeting rooms and lounges — have become a staple in corporate real-estate strategies. These models attract project-based teams and market entrants looking to scale operations amid uncertain global conditions and high leasing costs.

Local coworking operator GreatWork Global Workspaces plans to double its footprint by 2026 to capture rising demand.

“We have a strong pipeline of local and international companies requesting GreatWork locations in areas where they are scaling operations and hiring talent,” Ruth Coyoca, assistant vice-president for sales and business development at GreatWork Global Workspaces, said in a Viber message.

GreatWork is in talks with more than 20 landlords across Metro Manila, Clark, Cebu and select regional business districts. Its offices offer coworking areas, private suites and virtual office services with designs featuring natural light, ergonomic layouts and premium finishes.

In 2025, the company recorded about 90% occupancy in its Quezon City and Mandaluyong branches.

About 60% of its tenants are foreign companies — including business process outsourcing and Fortune 500 companies — while 40% are Filipino-led enterprises and government clients.

“This mix provides resilience across economic cycles and reinforces our positioning as a premium, enterprise-ready coworking operator,” Ms. Coyoca said.