WORLD TRADE CENTER Metro Manila (WTCMM) expects robust demand next year as the Philippines rises as a meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) destination, its chief executive officer (CEO) said.

“The year 2026 is shaping up to be a strong year for WTCMM, and we see this growth increasingly consistent in recent years,” WTCMM Chairman and CEO Pamela D. Pascual said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

For 2026, a mix of trade shows, consumer events, and industry conferences and meetings will be held at the exhibition center, she added.

“With the Philippines gaining visibility as a MICE destination and our location in Pasay giving us a clear accessibility advantage, steady growth across multiple sectors keeps us optimistic,” Ms. Pascual said.

Other demand drivers include the development of hotels and malls in Pasay City, as well as the center’s proximity to Ninoy Aquino International Airport and seaports, she noted.

According to its website, WTCMM has an 8,300-square-meter (sq.m.) ground level, 8,200 sq.m. of gated outdoor space, and a 1,400-sq.m. pre-function lobby.

Ms. Pascual said the company is investing in “targeted upgrades” to keep its facilities MICE-ready.

“Expanding the WTC brand in regional locations where there is a budding, if not ripe, market for MICE is also in the pipeline,” she said.

Since opening in 1996, WTCMM has hosted global events including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, and the Southeast Asian Games. It also hosted the National Women’s Summit, where former US First Lady Hillary R. Clinton was the keynote speaker.

The venue has been used for major trade shows in Manila across sectors such as food and beverage, automotive, and construction.

Challenges, according to Ms. Pascual, include competition from other MICE venues, climate disruptions, and growing demand for sustainability.

“Our response is to double down on service quality, invest in resilience and reliability, and embed practical sustainability measures that matter to our clients, exhibitors, and buyers,” she said.

Ms. Pascual also serves as a board director of the World Trade Centers Association, which owns the World Trade Center trademark.

WTCMM is managed and partly owned by the Investment & Capital Corp. of the Philippines (ICCP), a medium-sized conglomerate with interests in investment banking, venture capital, industrial estate development, and township development. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz