By Sheldeen Joy Talavera, Reporter

POWER DISTRIBUTOR Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is preparing to scale up its portfolio of microgrid systems as it works toward fully energizing Isla Verde, a marine biodiversity hotspot, a top executive said.

“Beyond Cagbalete, we are also working on energizing the whole of Isla Verde — an isolated, environmentally sensitive area with its proximity to the Verde Island Passage, which is considered the center for marine biodiversity,” Meralco Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho told BusinessWorld.

Mr. Aperocho said the company plans to deploy a sustainable microgrid solution to meet the island’s growing energy needs.

Isla Verde is located off Batangas Bay, south of Batangas City and north of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro. It sits within the Verde Island Passage, known as the “center of the center” of marine shorefish biodiversity.

Meralco’s expertise builds on pilot projects implemented in Cagbalete Island in 2018 and Isla Verde in 2019, Mr. Aperocho said.

“These pilot projects provided valuable lessons that now guide our plans to scale microgrid systems for entire island communities,” he added.

The distribution utility recently moved forward with a full-scale rollout of its microgrid system in Cagbalete Island, following approval from the Department of Energy (DoE).

The project will include a 2.8-megawatt-peak solar photovoltaic system, a 6.69-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system, and backup diesel generation over the next three years. The hybrid solution is expected to provide electricity to more than 1,000 residential and commercial customers, achieving 100% household electrification on the island.

Final electricity rates will be set by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to ensure affordability for residents and businesses.

Mr. Aperocho said Meralco’s microgrid initiative could serve as a scalable proof of concept for the DoE’s Total Electrification Program (TEP), which seeks to ensure all households and communities in the country have access to electricity, particularly those in unserved and underserved areas.

“Timely implementation of microgrid projects depends on strong regulatory support. Clear and enabling policies from the DoE and ERC are essential to attract investments and accelerate electrification,” he said.

Meralco’s franchise area covers Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and parts of Batangas, Laguna, Pampanga, and Quezon, serving over eight million customers.