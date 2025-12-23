ETON PROPERTIES Philippines, Inc. (EPPI), the real estate arm of tycoon Lucio C. Tan, has partnered with the Philippine National Bank (PNB) to simplify home loan financing for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and local buyers seeking to invest in residential property in the Philippines.

Through a memorandum of agreement, the partnership aims to provide a reliable financing channel for buyers interested in Eton’s residential developments, even while abroad, the developer said in a statement on Monday.

“This partnership with PNB strengthens that journey by giving overseas Filipinos and local end-users a clear, credible path to homeownership, one they can start even while abroad,” Eton Sales Head and Senior Assistant Vice-President Robert Andrew G. Adriano said.

The partnership also offers buyers a “more guided pathway” from inquiry to purchase, EPPI said.

OFWs remain a key market for the residential sector, supported by remittances and Filipinos seeking a retirement home in the country.

For this year, EPPI noted stronger momentum in its residential sales, driven by buyer confidence in well-located developments.

“By combining Eton’s focus on well-located developments with PNB’s trusted financial solutions, we are helping more Filipino families take a confident step toward homeownership,” EPPI President and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Ellis C. Tan said.

EPPI’s residential portfolio includes Eton Tower Makati, Blakes Tower, and Eton Residences Greenbelt in Makati City; Eton Baypark Manila and One Archers’ Place in Manila City; and West Wing Residences, TierraBella, RiverBend, and South Lake Village in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The company’s real estate business also covers office buildings, commercial centers, and mixed-use townships nationwide.

EPPI’s parent firm, Lucio Tan Group, Inc. (LTG), reported a 15% growth in nine-month attributable net income to P22.57 billion. PNB accounted for 46% of profit (P10.4 billion), while EPPI contributed 2% (P481 million).

Shares of LTG on Monday rose by 1.67% or 24 centavos to close at P14.60 each. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz